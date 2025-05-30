Beannchor boss Bill Wolsey staff celebrating long service with the company. Staff from leading hospitality group, Beannchor came together to celebrate milestone long service tenures. The group, which employs over 900 people, across its estate of popular hotels, restaurants and bars, celebrated the service of 85 members of staff that have been with the business for more than a decade at a special event in The Merchant Hotel, Belfast recently

Bucking industry trends for high staff turnover, Beannchor has inspired an enviable culture of staff retention and career progression, with almost one tenth of its employees now having racked up over 10 years of service

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northern Ireland’s largest hospitality group Beannchor is celebrating the long service of 85 staff.

Bucking industry trends for high staff turnover, Beannchor has inspired an enviable culture of staff retention and career progression, with almost one tenth of its employees now having racked up over 10 years of service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Founded over 45 years ago, Beannchor’s diverse portfolio includes The Merchant Hotel and Bullitt, Belfast venues, The National, The Dirty Onion, The Second Fiddle, and Ulster Sports Club, 10 Little Wing Pizzerias, as well as Jenny Watts in Bangor, and The Hillside in Hillsborough. The group, which employs over 900 people across its estate of popular hotels, restaurants and bars, hosted a special event in The Merchant Hotel this week recently to celebrate its long-serving staff.

Beannchor boss Bill Wolsey with some of the staff that this year celebrate over 10 years with the company. Staff from leading hospitality group, Beannchor came together to celebrate milestone long service tenures. The group, which employs over 900 people, across its estate of popular hotels, restaurants and bars, celebrated the service of 85 members of staff that have been with the business for more than a decade at a special event in The Merchant Hotel, Belfast recently. The first Beannchor Gold Club celebration took place in 2023, celebrating milestone anniversaries of the company

The first Beannchor Gold Club celebration took place in 2023, celebrating milestone anniversaries of the company. The celebration has taken place annually each May since. In 2025, 85 members of staff marked double digit years of service, with colleagues celebrating 10, 15, 20 years – and in 2025, for the first time – 25 years of service.

Speaking after the event, managing director Bill Wolsey honoured the important contribution made by Beannchor’s people.

He said: “Northern Ireland’s world-famous hospitality is created by the passion, enthusiasm and relentless pursuit of perfection we witness day in, day out from our staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Beannchor boss Bill Wolsey staff celebrating long service with the company. Staff from leading hospitality group, Beannchor came together to celebrate milestone long service tenures. The group, which employs over 900 people, across its estate of popular hotels, restaurants and bars, celebrated the service of 85 members of staff that have been with the business for more than a decade at a special event in The Merchant Hotel, Belfast recently

"It is an immense source of pride for us that so many people have chosen to start and continue to build their careers with Beannchor.”