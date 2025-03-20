Bank of Ireland has appointed Ballymena man Mervyn Smyth as head of global markets NI

In his role, Mervyn Smyth will lead the Bank’s Belfast-based dealing room team, helping businesses understand the treasury management and risk strategies that are available and enabling them to better navigate treasury risks.

Mervyn has extensive experience in treasury management, with a financial services career spanning over twenty years to date. Mervyn has expertise across foreign exchange risk management and has helped a significant number of local companies manage the risks associated with currency volatility.

Announcing Mervyn’s appointment, Gavin Rylands, head of international treasury sales said: Mervyn brings a wealth of experience across all aspects of treasury management and is well equipped to lead the team in supporting corporate and business banking customers through the fast changing and evolving global markets environment.”

Commenting on his appointment, Mervyn, a former pupil of Ballymena Academy, said: “Our focus at Bank of Ireland is on ensuring customers have practical and useful solutions to enable and drive their business forward.