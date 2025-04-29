Ballymena man 'delighted to join a great team' after being appointed new head of private banking at Danske Bank
Danske Bank has appointed Ballymena man Ian Russell as its new head of private banking in Northern Ireland.
He succeeds Graham Lapsley who has retired after a 43-year career with the bank.
Ian, who will report to the managing director of personal banking Aisling Press, brings over 20 years’ experience in senior roles within Danske, most recently as head of homebuying.
Private banking is a personalised service tailored to the complex needs of high-net-worth clients. Customers have a dedicated relationship manager who serves as their single point of contact and trusted adviser, connecting them to relevant experts.
Danske Bank has the largest private banking team based in Northern Ireland.
Announcing the appointment, Aisling, said: “Graham has been at the helm of our private banking team for the past seven years and I’d like to thank him for his leadership and dedication to delivering an exceptional service to our customers and their families.
“I’m delighted to welcome Ian as he steps into the role. Ian brings valuable experience and is committed to helping our customers achieve their financial goals.”
Ian added: “I’m delighted to join a great team that truly focuses on the needs of our clients, delivering a personal, seamless experience every day. I’m excited about the future and look forward to developing our offering and meeting our clients in the coming weeks and months.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.