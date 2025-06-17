Zero-emission Electroliner built and sponsored by Wrightbus unveiled powering Stagecoach’s ongoing tribute to former colleague and cancer awareness champion Martyn Henderson

A new electric Macmillan bus, built and sponsored by Ballymena’s Wrightbus, has been unveiled at York Raceday.

The bus will be run by Stagecoach, the UK’s largest bus and coach operator, for its London operation. This new vehicle continues Stagecoach London’s longstanding and deeply personal partnership with Macmillan Cancer Support, which was established in memory of Martyn Henderson, a much-loved assistant operations manager at Romford Garage who passed away from cancer in July 2017.

Martyn was profoundly grateful for the care he received from Macmillan. His appreciation became the driving force behind a powerful legacy of support, inspiring Stagecoach colleagues to take action.

Wrightbus, renowned for its commitment to green technology, provided not just the vehicle but also sponsored its distinctive wrap, reinforcing its dedication to both environmental sustainability and community impact.

Jean-Marc Gales, Wrightbus CEO, said: “We have long supported Stagecoach’s inspiring Macmillan fundraising efforts and we were only too pleased to sponsor the wrapping of the new bus in Martyn’s memory.

"We hope it helps to raise funds and awareness for a very worthy cause.”

Paul Lynch, managing director of Stagecoach London, continued: “Martyn’s story continues to inspire us every day. This new electric Macmillan bus not only honours his memory but also demonstrates our commitment to sustainability and community support. We’re proud to continue this journey in his name.”