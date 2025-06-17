The new 23,814 sq. ft Ballymena store, will offer shoppers a range of products, including homewares, health and beauty essentials, sweets, snacks and drinks, as well as fresh, chilled and frozen food as well as an instore bakery, café and a garden centre

One of the UK’s largest family-run retailers is opening a new £5million Home Bargains store in Ballymena this weekend.

The new store at 135 Queen Street will be officially opened at 8am on Saturday, June 21 with the creation of 75 new jobs.

It’s the second new store to be launched by the discount retailer in Co Antrim in recent weeks, after the official opening of the new Home Bargains at Shore Commercial Park, Carrickfergus on June 7.

Mark Ervine, the new Ballymena store manager, said: “In a world where it’s a race to the bottom for retailers, Home Bargains appealed to me as it seems to buck that retail trend, as it still retains core values surrounding good old-fashioned customer service and exceptional value for money to our customers.

"Everyone loves a good wee nosey around a Home Bargains store these days, it’s almost like an adult’s playground!”

The 23,814 sq. ft store, will offer shoppers a range of products, including homewares, health and beauty essentials, sweets, snacks and drinks, as well as fresh, chilled and frozen food. The Ballymena store will also be home to an instore bakery, café and a garden centre.

Mark added: “The new Ballymena store is well situated to meet the needs of the locals both accessible by car and just as easily on foot. With a great variety of everyday essentials along with a Garden Centre, an instore bakery and a Cafe, Home Bargains Ballymena really will have something for everyone all under one local roof.

“My team and I are ready to take on the challenge of bringing a little slice of Home Bargains paradise to a town which has been crying out for one for so long.”

The new Ballymena store will join over 600 outlets across the UK. Opening approximately 50 stores a year, Home Bargains is bucking current trends in the industry.