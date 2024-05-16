Watch more of our videos on Shots!

LELY unveiled its 50,000th Astronaut robot at this week’s Balmoral Show.

The Royal Ulster Agricultural Society’s 37th president, John Henning OBE said he was honoured to be invited to unveil the 50,000th robot which has been bought by David Cargill from the Hollybank Holstein Herd, based at Parkgate, near Templepatrick.

Since its commercial introduction in 1995, the Lely Astronaut has revolutionised dairy farming world-wide, with Astronaut robots milking over 2,500,000 cows daily in over 50 countries.

Parkgate farmer David Cargill is congratulated by John Henning OBE, RUAS president, and Jim Irwin, Lely Center Eglish. Picture: Julie Hazelton

The four-day exhibition at Balmoral Park is the highlight of the agri-food sector in Northern Ireland.

Event organisers were delighted to set the stage for a historic moment in Lely’s history, and the history of Lely Center Eglish which is led by Jim and Jenny Irwin, and son Jacob.

“We were delighted that Balmoral president John Henning could join us for the official unveiling of the 50,000gns Lely Astronaut,” said Jim Irwin.

“The build-up to today’s big reveal has been very exciting.

"We are privileged to be part of this huge milestone in Lely’s long and successful history.

“Congratulations to David Cargill who is the new owner of the 50,000 th Lely Astronaut. David is a valued customer and work is currently underway in preparation for the installation of four Astronaut A5 robots.

"The Parkgate farm is also home to the Lely Vector automated feeding system and a number of Discovery barn cleaners.”

For more than three decades the Lely Astronaut has been a game-changer on dairy farms worldwide.

With its innovative design and commitment to free cow traffic, the Lely Astronaut has paved the way for optimal milking results while supporting the natural behaviour of the cow.

Mark Brummel, Managing Director, Business Team Milking at Lely said: "We are proud to celebrate the 50,000th Astronaut. Over the past 30 years Lely has worked on improving farmer prosperity, while contributing to the cows’ welfare and allowing them to follow their most natural rhythm.

"We strive to support and positively impact the lives of many more farmers worldwide with our milking innovations.”

Founded in 1948, Lely focuses on a sustainable, profitable and enjoyable future for the agricultural sector.