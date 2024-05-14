Balmoral Show: Northern Ireland firm launches new outdoor furniture made from 100% recycled agricultural silage wrap
and live on Freeview channel 276
A Newtownabbey firm has launched a new innovative range of outdoor furniture manufactured from 100% recycled agricultural silage wrap.
Endorsed by ‘The Wombles’, the product range by Environmental Street Furniture (ESF), who are members of FSB, will be on display at the Balmoral Show from tomorrow (Wednesday).
With the capacity to recycle up to 200,000 metric tonnes of recycled plastic silage wrap every year, this is a potential game changer in terms of limiting the amount of plastic wrap going to landfill or worse, into the sea.
Alan Lowry, chief executive officer of ESF, said: “Waste Management Regulations in the UK made it illegal for farms to burn or bury waste on their property from 2006 as it produces toxic air pollution and can also pollute water courses. As a response to this we focused on developing this recycling process to provide new life for plastic farm waste.
“ESF have supplied the global attractions industry for over 10 years and we are delighted with the fantastic response which we have received to the launch of this sustainable range.
"We have won contracts with councils across the UK and Ireland, provided the furniture for the UK Pavilion at the Qatar 2024 EXPO, and most recently we worked with Alton Towers Resort in England where we designed and branded benches and picnic tables, using over 20 metric tonnes of the agricultural wrap in the process.
“In addition we have signed a global agreement with ‘The Wombles’ who celebrate 50 years this year. This has allowed us to develop an educational teaching programme which is offered free of charge to primary schools to help educate children about recycling, sustainability and the great outdoors. We deliver this in partnership with The Wombles Charity.
“I am really excited that we will be showcasing the Wombles Buddy Benches, made from 100% recycled plastic waste, at the FSB Business and Agri Pavilion at the Balmoral Show this year.
"These are brightly coloured and designed specifically to help identify and address bullying or loneliness issues with children and can help teachers and carers to easily identify and react to these important issues. We are at the Balmoral Show from Wednesday to Saturday and everyone is very welcome to call in and speak to us."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.