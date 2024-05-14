Watch more of our videos on Shots!

MrDeanes Bistro Bar and Social is a personal tribute to Ted Deane who was a massive support to Michael throughout his career

Belfast restaurateur Michael Deane is set to unveil a brand-new restaurant at his flagship premises in the city centre.

MrDeanes Bistro Bar and Social will open its doors on Friday, May 31 in the space formerly known as Love Fish and Deanes Epic, on Howard Street.

The 90-seater restaurant, named as a personal tribute to Michael’s late father Ted Deane, will offer a La carte menus featuring many Deanes’ classics, reflecting the restaurateur’s long running passion for hospitality.

Michael Deane pictured with his late father Mr Ted Deane in who’s tribute the new Belfast restaurant is named

MrDeanes Bistro sits alongside the reimagined space which previously housed the Michelin starred Deanes Eipic. The extensive redesign features a long bar which joins both rooms and includes an area known as MrDeanes Social. It will offer the a la carte menus for lunch and dinner as well as snacks and drinks. There will be live music on various nights in the bar/social area and this space will also be available for private hire.

Unveiling the plans Michael Deane, said: “I’m very invigorated for the launch of MrDeanes. Our new concept harnesses much of what we’ve been well known for over the 27 years we’ve been in business in the city. There will be a nod to our legacy operations from Deanes Brasserie, Deanes Deli and Love Fish. I firmly believe it will excite our existing loyal customers as well as attract new diners to Deanes. In terms of the business my overall aim is to underpin sustainability and secure jobs going forward.”

Emphasising his commitment to high standards of food and service Michael, added: “The restaurant will consistently serve top quality ingredients, skilfully cooked as well as an extensive selection of drinks, in fresh, contemporary surroundings.That’s what we’ve set out to do.”

Mr Deanes Bistro Bar and Social will open for business Tuesday to Saturday for lunch and dinner and is now available to book.

In addition to this development Deanes Meat Locker, with its plush décor and linen clothes, will pause service for three weeks, from the beginning of June, to undergo a refresh and an extension creating more customer capacity.

The development concludes the reconfiguring programme announced last Autumn consolidating and remodelling the business.