Balmoral Show: Translink is encouraging visitors to travel by bus or train for a hassle-free journey to see Northern Ireland’s biggest and best-loved food and agri event

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Translink is encouraging visitors to travel by bus or train and take advantage of easy, reliable, and hassle-free travel options to see Northern Ireland’s biggest and best-loved food and agri event, the Balmoral Show.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taking place 14-17 May at the Eikon Exhibition Centre, this year’s event promises a fantastic celebration of farming, food, family fun and

much more.

All ready for Balmoral Show

To make your visit even more enjoyable, Translink is encouraging visitors to travel by bus or train and take advantage of easy, reliable, and hassle-free travel options.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Visitors will be able to take advantage of a schedule of rail services with and a free shuttle bus from Lisburn Train Station from 9am each day, taking them directly to the show.

Selected Enterprise services between Dublin and Belfast Grand Central Station will also stop at Lisburn station to make it even easier for people to get to the event.

The shuttle service will provide a quick and easy way for showgoers to gain access to the event.

Operating approximately every 15 minutes throughout the day, and more frequently at peak times, the service will start half an hour before opening time, with a final shuttle 30 minutes after closing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark Glover, Rail Line Supervisor at Translink, said: “The Balmoral Show is a much-anticipated event each year, attracting thousands of

visitors from near and far.

"We’re proud to support this celebration of Northern Ireland’s vibrant agri-food sector by providing safe, convenient, and sustainable

transport options for everyone to enjoy a great day out.

"With a choice of travel options, regular shuttle buses and great value fares, Translink can help visitors get to and from the show in comfort and convenience to help you enjoy even more of your day out.”

Families travelling to Balmoral Show can take advantage of Translink’s Family and Friends ticket for £24, which offers unlimited day travel on all Translink services within Northern Ireland for up to two adults and four children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile all Goldliner day returns and NI Railway day returns after 9.30am benefit from 25% off and yLink users can avail of half price travel.

Or if you’re a 60+ SmartPass or a Senior SmartPass holder, you can take advantage of free travel anywhere in Northern Ireland on any Translink bus or train service completely free of charge.

Shuttle buses will have limited space for prams and wheelchairs.

Those travelling with prams should ensure they are folded to allow space for other passengers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For more information or help planning your journey, visit www.translink.co.uk/balmoral-show

Balmoral Show organiser, Rhonda Geary and Translink Rail Line

Supervisor Mark Glover join budding young farmers, Callum (3), Philip (6) and

Alexander (7) to remind everyone of the bus and rail services to get show-goers to