Bangor consulting agency expands internationally with key appointment to tackle global flood risk
Bangor consulting agency Watertight International has appointed new international client services director, expanding the property flood resilience (PFR) specialist's footprint across global territories, including Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, US and Canada.
Based in Melbourne, Australia, and reporting directly to chief executive Gareth Boyd, strategic marketing and communications expert Julie Hucker will lead Watertight’s government relations, stakeholder engagement, and strategic brand partnerships across international territories.
In addition to supporting Watertight, Hucker will play a key role in positioning the Resilico digital platform, an evidence-based flood resilience tool, as a central pillar in national adaptation strategies. Resilico helps users to create property-specific flood plans, receive real-time alerts and activate and manage PFR measures.
Hucker has held senior roles in the UK, Europe, Canada and Australia, spanning sectors from luxury goods to government-backed innovation start-ups, including brand development for an Australian flood protection company.
She is also trained in psychological first aid for natural disasters and is a vocal advocate for trauma-aware approaches to climate resilience.
Gareth Boyd, CEO of Watertight International, said: "Julie brings an exceptional blend of strategic insight, international experience and human-centred thinking to both Watertight and Resilico.
"She understands that flood resilience isn’t just about products, but about people, confidence and communication. Her leadership will be instrumental as we continue expanding our global presence and advancing our mission to mainstream PFR."
Julie added: "I'm proud to represent Watertight and Resilico as we bring tested, trusted UK PFR expertise to international markets. My focus is on building relationships, aligning policy with innovation and creating the kind of strategic clarity and emotional support that truly helps communities to adapt to the increasing threat of flooding."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.