'New Belfast office marks an exciting chapter in our growth journey': Digital transformation giant taps into local tech talent with new city centre base
A global digital transformation consulting firm has opened a Belfast delivery centre in a move designed to amplify its presence in the UK and Ireland.
Synechron has a workforce of more than 14,500 employees in 58 offices across 21 countries.
Its new Belfast office is located at The Paper Exchange on Chichester Street and offers views overlooking the city centre.
"Our new Belfast office marks an exciting chapter in our growth journey," said Faisal Husain, Synechron co-founder and chief executive.
"This space reinforces our commitment to serving our clients with even greater agility and excellence."
The Belfast hub houses expert teams specializing in digital, software engineering, cloud, and data solutions, primarily serving top-tier global FinTech clients.
The facility includes a large open-plan seating area, boardrooms, breakout zones, kitchen and relaxation areas, bicycle racks, shower facilities, and locker rooms.
Factors in choosing Belfast as a base were said to include supporting client needs, expanding Synechron's footprint in the UK and Ireland, and tapping into Belfast's growing reputation as a tech hub powered by two world-class universities.
"This investment underscores our confidence in the exceptional talent pool and professionals in Belfast," said Krinesh Amin, managing director for the UK at Synechron.
"The new office reflects our dedication to fostering innovation, positioning it as vital center in the UK for our continued growth and success."
