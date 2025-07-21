Partnership to fuel next phase of growth for fast-expanding Northern Ireland engineering firm
Northern Ireland engineering company, PAC Group has entered a strategic partnership with CP Holdings in a deal advised by KBS Corporate Finance.
The agreement marks a major milestone for PAC Group, which has experienced rapid growth since its launch in 2018. Originally founded in Carrickfergus with just eight employees, the company now operates from a 15,000 sq ft workshop in Belfast and a fabrications facility in Bangor, employing more than 65 staff.
PAC — which stands for Process Automation & Calibration — comprises eight specialist divisions: Electrical, Automation, Calibration, Gas Detection, Switchgear & Control, Composites, Facilities Management, and Enviro. Together, they deliver a diverse range of engineering services to clients across multiple industries.
The new investment from Watford-based CP Holdings is set to fuel PAC Group’s continued expansion and help unlock the next phase of its ambitious growth strategy, adding further expertise, infrastructure, and industry knowledge to its offering.
“We are thrilled to enter into this new partnership with CP Holdings and look forward to exploring how we can further assist and service our loyal clients across all our divisions, as well as exploiting new growth opportunities,” said Gavin Rankin, PAC Group’s managing director.
Alexei Schreier, CEO of CP Holdings, continued: “We are very excited with our investment in PAC Group and are looking forward to supporting the management team in the next chapter of the growth story.”
Jay Singh, KBS Corporate Finance director, advised on the transaction, which he was delighted to bring to a successful conclusion for both parties: “It was a pleasure to advise the shareholders on the transition of the business and we wish them the best of luck on their continued journey as part of the CP Holdings group.”
