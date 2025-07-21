Northern Ireland engineering company, PAC Group has entered a strategic partnership with CP Holdings in a deal advised by KBS Corporate Finance

From Carrickfergus startup with eight employees to sector leader, PAC Group partners for continued expansion and market reach

The agreement marks a major milestone for PAC Group, which has experienced rapid growth since its launch in 2018. Originally founded in Carrickfergus with just eight employees, the company now operates from a 15,000 sq ft workshop in Belfast and a fabrications facility in Bangor, employing more than 65 staff.

PAC — which stands for Process Automation & Calibration — comprises eight specialist divisions: Electrical, Automation, Calibration, Gas Detection, Switchgear & Control, Composites, Facilities Management, and Enviro. Together, they deliver a diverse range of engineering services to clients across multiple industries.

The new investment from Watford-based CP Holdings is set to fuel PAC Group’s continued expansion and help unlock the next phase of its ambitious growth strategy, adding further expertise, infrastructure, and industry knowledge to its offering.

“We are thrilled to enter into this new partnership with CP Holdings and look forward to exploring how we can further assist and service our loyal clients across all our divisions, as well as exploiting new growth opportunities,” said Gavin Rankin, PAC Group’s managing director.

Alexei Schreier, CEO of CP Holdings, continued: “We are very excited with our investment in PAC Group and are looking forward to supporting the management team in the next chapter of the growth story.”

