Magheramorne premium bottled water company Clearer Water has been awarded 2 Superior Stars for both their still and sparkling variants by the International Taste Institute

Clearer Water earns two superior stars from International Taste Institute, putting Northern Irish water and purpose-driven values on the global stage

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Clearer Water, the ethically-driven bottled water brand based in Magheramorne, Northern Ireland, has been awarded two superior stars for both its still and sparkling products at the prestigious International Taste Institute in Brussels – a global benchmark for flavour excellence judged by leading chefs and sommeliers.

Sourced from a deep aquifer beneath the ancient limestone and basalt landscape of County Antrim, Clearer Water is naturally filtered through rock formations dating back over 145 million years. This unique natural process results in a pure, mineral-rich water with a crisp, refreshing taste - qualities that have now been internationally recognised.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ross Lazaroo-Hood, co-founder and co-chairman of Clearer Water, explained: “To receive two superior stars for both our still and sparkling variants from such a respected global institution is an incredible honour. It’s a testament to the purity of our source, the dedication of our team, and the values that shape everything we do.

"We’re proud to be placing Northern Irish water on the global stage – and doing so with purpose.”

Clearer Water was founded with a mission far beyond bottling – as a social enterprise, it was built to create employment and training opportunities for individuals who face barriers to work, including those from disadvantaged and mixed-ability backgrounds.

In 2022, The Clearer Group – led by co-chairmen Lazaroo-Hood and Sitki Gelmen – acquired the brand with a commitment to retain its inclusive ethos and scale its social impact across the UK and Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clearer Water has since been recognised by The Good Shopping Guide for its outstanding ethical practices, receiving one of the highest scores in the bottled water category - 100% and the number 1 position across Europe.

Sitki Gelmen, co-founder and co-chairman, added: "This award is a tribute to our team, our values, and our unique source. We’re proud to continue building a brand that’s as much about people and place as it is about product.”