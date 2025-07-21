Ballymena manufacturer launches latest innovation in NI and Malaysia simultaneously, marking another milestone in a record-breaking year of zero-emission growth

Wrightbus - a Ballymena manufacturer which employs more than 2,300 people - has unveiled a new 6x2 zero emission bus, with the prototype rolling off the production line simultaneously at its factories in Northern Ireland and Malaysia.

With orders already lined up for the Far East and Europe, the 6x2 Streetdeck is the latest unveiling from the manufacturer in a record-breaking 12 months, in which Wrightbus has already announced a new electric midi-bus range, as well as a next-generation hydrogen coach, diesel coach and a hydrogen double decker.

Rescued from administration in 2019 by entrepreneur Jo Bamford, Wrightbus now employs more than 2,300 people and produces 1,200 buses per year – 95% of which are zero-emissions.

Wrightbus unveils new zero emission bus as it looks to build global momentum. Pictured is chief executive Jean-Marc Gales Credit: Wrightbus

Chief executive Jean-Marc Gales said: "Our team has worked round the clock for the last two years to create this new zero-emission product.

"To design a chassis which copes not only with fixed axle and steering axle configurations but also enables increased battery capability without compromising on passenger numbers is a real triumph for our engineers."

Efficiency and durability tests will be completed during the summer, with a demonstrator heading out to a customer in Hong Kong for 12 months.

Gales noted that there were further wide-scale sales opportunities in Singapore, Australia, New Zealand and the UK.

"We are building momentum not just in our home territories but overseas as well, as news of our brand reaches all corners of the globe," he continued.

"We are the leading manufacturer in zero-emission technology, and we have more than 100 hydrogen buses heading to Germany, as well as fleets of hydrogen and battery-electrics across the UK.

"Our 6x2 will be another important string to our bow, showing that Wrightbus – 80 years old next year – is at the very forefront of technology."

The unveiling follows news that Wrightbus has secured a £150m finance package from HSBC UK as it prepares to ramp up production.

He added: "We've invested into our growth significantly over the last 12 months, with more staff in Ballymena and Malaysia, new facilities for our repowering business - NewPower - in Bicester, and a European service centre in Brühl to ensure we have operational capacity to exceed customer demand.