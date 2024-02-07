All Sections
News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING

Bangor man appointed port manager at Stena Line in Belfast

With over 20 years experience within maritime operations, Darren Byers joins the ferry and port operator from the Royal National Lifeboat Institution
By Claire Cartmill
Published 7th Feb 2024, 13:56 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Stena Line has welcomed Darren Byers as port manager based in Belfast.

With over 20 years experience within maritime operations, Darren joins the ferry and port operator from the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) where he was area life saving manager covering Ireland and the Isle of Man.

Read More
Northern Ireland construction giant scoops another major contract in England wor...
Stena Line has welcomed Bangor man, Darren Byers as port manager based in BelfastStena Line has welcomed Bangor man, Darren Byers as port manager based in Belfast
Stena Line has welcomed Bangor man, Darren Byers as port manager based in Belfast
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

An experienced operations manager, Darren, from Bangor, will manage the safe, efficient and effective operations in the Belfast terminals and support the success of Stena Line in Belfast Harbour.

He will support duty managers and lead the teams in the day-to-day functions at the Port.

Related topics:BelfastBelfast HarbourIreland