Bangor man appointed port manager at Stena Line in Belfast
With over 20 years experience within maritime operations, Darren Byers joins the ferry and port operator from the Royal National Lifeboat Institution
Stena Line has welcomed Darren Byers as port manager based in Belfast.
With over 20 years experience within maritime operations, Darren joins the ferry and port operator from the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) where he was area life saving manager covering Ireland and the Isle of Man.
An experienced operations manager, Darren, from Bangor, will manage the safe, efficient and effective operations in the Belfast terminals and support the success of Stena Line in Belfast Harbour.
He will support duty managers and lead the teams in the day-to-day functions at the Port.