Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Northern Ireland construction and civil engineering company, Graham has been appointed principal contractor for Phase A of the Lakes Estate renewal project in Bletchley.

Milton Keynes City Council selected the County Down headquartered firm for the construction of 183 homes and new community facilities including a nursery, a community hub and two retail units, envisioned as a pharmacy and food takeaway, catering to the needs of residents living on the estate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This two-stage design and build contract, valued at £70 million, represents a landmark moment in the rejuvenation of the Lakes Estate, marking one of the first regeneration projects of its kind for Milton Keynes.

Originally built in the sixties, the Lakes Estate has played a crucial role in Bletchley's history but now needs renewal. With planning approval granted in 2022, the Lakes Estate renewal project aims to breathe new life into the area, addressing the need for new homes, improved amenities, and healthier living conditions.

Rob Joyce, development director at Graham, said: "We are proud to have been selected by Milton Keynes City Council to deliver this crucial phase of The Lakes Estate.

"This renewal project signifies not only a substantial investment in community regeneration but also a commitment to enhancing the wellbeing and vitality of the residents who live there. We are committed to working closely with the council to transform the Lakes Estate into a thriving and sustainable living space for the community."

Milton Keynes City Council has selected County Down headquartered Graham as the principal contractor for Phase A of the Lakes Estate Renewal Project in Bletchley through Pagabo's Major Works Framework. Pictured are computer generated images of the scheme

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cabinet member for adults, housing and healthy communities, Cllr Emily Darlington, explained: “We’re delighted to be delivering this project with Graham which will make a lasting difference for the whole community on the Lakes Estate. The building work is part of a much wider programme to deliver real change for local people and empower them to live healthy and prosperous lives.”

The scheme was successful through Pagabo's major works framework. Ben Jones, head of delivery, South of England at Pagabo, added: “Pagabo is really proud to have supported Milton Keynes City Council (MKCC) on such an important project for the community, and the City.