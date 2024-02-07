Northern Ireland construction giant scoops another major contract in England worth £70million
and live on Freeview channel 276
Northern Ireland construction and civil engineering company, Graham has been appointed principal contractor for Phase A of the Lakes Estate renewal project in Bletchley.
Milton Keynes City Council selected the County Down headquartered firm for the construction of 183 homes and new community facilities including a nursery, a community hub and two retail units, envisioned as a pharmacy and food takeaway, catering to the needs of residents living on the estate.
This two-stage design and build contract, valued at £70 million, represents a landmark moment in the rejuvenation of the Lakes Estate, marking one of the first regeneration projects of its kind for Milton Keynes.
Originally built in the sixties, the Lakes Estate has played a crucial role in Bletchley's history but now needs renewal. With planning approval granted in 2022, the Lakes Estate renewal project aims to breathe new life into the area, addressing the need for new homes, improved amenities, and healthier living conditions.
Rob Joyce, development director at Graham, said: "We are proud to have been selected by Milton Keynes City Council to deliver this crucial phase of The Lakes Estate.
"This renewal project signifies not only a substantial investment in community regeneration but also a commitment to enhancing the wellbeing and vitality of the residents who live there. We are committed to working closely with the council to transform the Lakes Estate into a thriving and sustainable living space for the community."
Cabinet member for adults, housing and healthy communities, Cllr Emily Darlington, explained: “We’re delighted to be delivering this project with Graham which will make a lasting difference for the whole community on the Lakes Estate. The building work is part of a much wider programme to deliver real change for local people and empower them to live healthy and prosperous lives.”
The scheme was successful through Pagabo's major works framework. Ben Jones, head of delivery, South of England at Pagabo, added: “Pagabo is really proud to have supported Milton Keynes City Council (MKCC) on such an important project for the community, and the City.
"We’ve worked with the project team at MKCC since early 2021 to support and deliver the procurement, via our major works 2020 framework. The delivery of social value for MKCC has been vital to this project. We’re really looking forward to seeing Graham deliver that, as part of this flagship project.”