Bank of Ireland celebrates its bicentenary with leaders from television, business, and community sectors and pledges €50,000 to Co-Operation Ireland
Bank of Ireland held a reception this week to celebrate 200 years since the opening of its first branches across Northern Ireland.
Myles O’Grady, Bank of Ireland Group CEO, was joined by customers and community organisations in the historic surroundings of Parliament Buildings, Belfast to mark the special anniversary.
With a focus on investing for the future, guests heard from award-winning writer and director Declan Lawn, Greg Darby, managing director, Yellow Moon, Suzanne Wylie, CEO, NI Chamber of Commerce, and Gail Goldie, CEO, Bank of Ireland UK, discussing investment across the creative sector and the wider economy in Northern Ireland.
Expressing his thanks to the individuals, families, and businesses who have placed their trust in Bank of Ireland for over 200 years, Myles O’ Grady presented a special award to Paul Slevin, senior bank manager, in recognition of the Bank’s service to customers and communities in Belfast and beyond for more than two centuries.
Further marking the important milestone locally, Bank of Ireland has pledged €50,000 to Co-Operation Ireland, which works to foster interaction, dialogue and practical collaboration between people from different backgrounds across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
Speaking at the celebration, Myles O’ Grady outlined the bank’s focus on the future and its continued commitment to customers: "The world is changing for our customers. Businesses are adapting to new technologies, shifting geopolitical and international trading relationships, and rapidly evolving consumer trends.
"Our commitment is that we will be there to support them every step of the way – just as we have over the last 200 years."
Highlighting £100 million investment in the UK business announced earlier this year, he also emphasised the bank’s focus on continuous improvements to meet current and future customer needs, building on the positive impact made over the last two centuries.
He added: "We are committed to playing a strong role as a leading lender on the island of Ireland - to prosperity and progress - for years and decades to come."