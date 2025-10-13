Since Adam Gilmore acquired the business in late 2023 with Danske Bank’s support, Velocity has relocated its operations to Newtownards and achieved a 120% growth in its first year

Northern Ireland firm Velocity Pro Gear, a global leader in high-performance tool bags, has invested £900,000 to fuel its next phase of worldwide growth.

This investment, supported by Danske Bank under the British Business Bank’s Growth Guarantee Scheme, has enabled the launch of the world’s first trackable tool bag and companion app, cementing Velocity’s position as the benchmark brand for tradespeople across the globe.

Founded by tradespeople, Velocity Pro Gear is renowned for designing rugged, purpose-built gear that meets the real-world demands of professionals.

With 17 patents granted and pending, its latest innovation integrates smart tracking technology with a secure tool register app, developed in partnership with insurance providers, to combat tool theft and transform jobsite efficiency.

From this base, the company has built a distribution footprint across the UK and EU, with rapid expansion into France, Sweden, Greece and soon Italy. Velocity’s direct-to-consumer orders already reach as far afield as Japan, Australia, and North America, proving that demand for innovation in the trade sector is truly worldwide.

Northern Ireland firm Velocity Pro Gear launches world’s first trackable tool bag with £900,000 investment. Pictured with Velocity Pro Gear’s managing director, Adam Gilmore and Ian Moore, senior business manager at Danske Bank

Danske Bank has been a trusted partner to Adam Gilmore’s ventures since 2014, contributing more than £3 million in growth support. Their latest funding empowers Velocity to scale production, invest in AI-driven retail experiences such as live shopping and avatar-based purchasing, and co-develop new trade-specific gear with leading brands such as Stabila.

The Growth Guarantee Scheme is the successor to the Recovery Loan Scheme. It is designed to support access to finance for UK smaller businesses as they look to invest and grow. The Growth Guarantee Scheme launched with accredited lenders in July 2024, with a wide range of products supported by different lenders, including term loans, overdrafts, asset finance, invoice finance and asset-based lending.

The Growth Guarantee Scheme can generally support facility sizes of up to £2m and provides the lender with a 70% government-backed guarantee.

Velocity Pro Gear’s managing director, Adam Gilmore, said: “This investment allows us to expand Velocity Pro Gear globally. Launching the world’s first trackable tool bag is just the beginning, we’re setting a new worldwide standard for how tradespeople protect and manage their tools. Danske Bank’s support has gone far beyond finance; they’ve taken the time to understand our business and open doors we never thought possible.”

Ian Moore, senior business manager at Danske Bank explained: “Velocity Pro Gear exemplifies the kind of innovative, high-growth business that Danske Bank is proud to support, and that Northern Ireland can be proud of. Their relentless focus on quality, customer insight and technology is driving global change in the industry.

"We’re excited to support their journey and look forward to seeing Velocity continue to scale worldwide from its base in Newtownards.”

Reinald de Monchy, chief banking officer, British Business Bank added: “The Growth Guarantee Scheme is designed to give small businesses the confidence to expand and unlock their potential.