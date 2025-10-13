Proposals to redevelop a former Lidl building in Belfast into a new builders’ merchant premises for a company with roots dating back to 1814 have been recommended for approval. Credit Google and Planning Portal

One of Northern Ireland’s leading building suppliers, JP Corry set to move into larger Montgomery Road premises as council planners back redevelopment plan

MBA Planning has submitted an application on behalf of Heron Property for the change of use of the former Lidl store at 41 Montgomery Road. The plans include extensions and alterations to the existing building, the addition of an external stock yard, an acoustic fence, and other associated site works.

The building, originally constructed in 2000, became vacant after Lidl relocated to a new purpose-built supermarket on the opposite side of Montgomery Road, approved under a 2022 planning permission.

The proposed new occupier of the site is JP Corry, one of Northern Ireland’s leading building suppliers.

According to the planning statement: “The site would be occupied by JP Corry. Their current Castlereagh site is at Grove Street East but they have now outgrown it and require larger premises. The proposal site is larger and much more accessible and the development will double the number of jobs from 8 to 16.”

Having regard to the development plan and other material considerations, a report to be scrutinised by Belfast City Council's planning committee deems the proposal to be acceptable.

The proposed elevations to form Lidl store for JP Corry, one of Northern Ireland’s leading building suppliers. Credit Planning Portal and McAdam

In its conclusion, the planning statement added: “The council has an overarching presumption in favour of sustainable development where it accords with the LDP, unless material considerations indicate otherwise (PS Policy SP2).

"The proposal complies with the LDP. It will create new employment at a sustainable location, enhance the appearance of the site, help combat climate change, and will not harm any interests of acknowledged planning importance. We commend the proposal to the Council.”

It is recommended that planning permission is granted subject to conditions.