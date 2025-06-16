Bar and grill opens in renowned Northern Ireland spot, with recruitment currently underway
Londonderry’s dining and nightlife scene is set for a fresh addition as The Branch Bar and Grill prepares to officially open its doors on Thursday, June 19 at 12pm.
Located at 122 Northland Road, at the Aileach Road Roundabout, the new bar and restaurant occupies a familiar space formerly home to The Venue, Rafters, and most recently Molly Malone’s, which closed earlier this year.
The Branch is the latest venture from the team behind the popular Old Docks on Queen’s Quay, who have spent recent months transforming the premises into a “beautiful, brand new bar and restaurant.”
In a statement shared on social media, the owners said: “We can't wait to see you there for an unforgettable dining experience.”
Ahead of the grand opening, the team is actively recruiting experienced waiters and waitresses, encouraging applicants to send CVs to [email protected] or to drop them off in person at the Old Docks in the city centre.