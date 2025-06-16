The new Branch Bar and Grill occupies a familiar space formerly home to The Venue, Rafters, and most recently Molly Malone’s, which closed earlier this year

Local favourites behind the Old Docks bring new dining experience on former Molly Malone’s site

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Londonderry’s dining and nightlife scene is set for a fresh addition as The Branch Bar and Grill prepares to officially open its doors on Thursday, June 19 at 12pm.

Located at 122 Northland Road, at the Aileach Road Roundabout, the new bar and restaurant occupies a familiar space formerly home to The Venue, Rafters, and most recently Molly Malone’s, which closed earlier this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Branch is the latest venture from the team behind the popular Old Docks on Queen’s Quay, who have spent recent months transforming the premises into a “beautiful, brand new bar and restaurant.”

In a statement shared on social media, the owners said: “We can't wait to see you there for an unforgettable dining experience.”