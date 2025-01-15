Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

BBC1’s True North shines a light on the young Portstewart entrepreneur who’s making knitting fashionable

For a long time, knitting was seen as something only grannies did.

But young Northern Ireland fashion designer Hope Macaulay is reviving this traditional craft for the modern society. Her colourful chunky handmade knitwear, mostly made without needles, exploded onto the fashion scene in 2020 after going viral online. Her pieces have since been worn by celebrities worldwide and featured in top fashion magazines.

But what makes the business so special is Hope’s dedicated team of 20 home knitters across Northern Ireland who are on hand to bring her colourful designs to life. Recently Hope, who was named on the Forbes 30 Under 30 list for Retail and E-commerce last year, made her biggest move yet - opening her first ever pop-up shop in Los Angeles.

Revealed in a new True North BBC documentary entitled ‘The Social Knitwork’, Hope and her team base in Coleraine offer a behind-the-scenes look at her ‘close-knit family’ as the team works towards the Hollywood launch revealing more about what makes the Portstewart entrepreneur so ‘yarn-tastic’.

A BBC episode review explained: “Along the way, we’ll meet some of the knitters in their homes and find out what knitting means to them. Carol feels it has turned round her mental health, Agnes is continuing a long family tradition and it’s helped broaden young knitter Claire’s horizons. Hope also explores using Irish wool by meeting rare-breed sheep farmer Freda Magill.

“Hope’s close-knit family are involved in the business too. Lesley Macaulay, Hope’s mum, is the knitter coordinator who drives over 400 miles a week to deliver all the wool to the knitters. Sister Beth is the operations manager, Hope’s dad Tony looks after the business side of the operation and her 92-year-old granny Margaret sews in all the clothes labels.

Northern Ireland entrepreneur Hope Macaulay with four of her dedicated team of home knitters who are on hand to bring her colourful designs to life. Pictured is Carol, Karen, Agnes and Claire who are featured in the True North BBC documentary entitled ‘The Social Knitwork’. Credit BBC

“With brand new knitwear pieces to create, a bunch of influencers and TikTokers to invite, and plenty of online social media promotion, Hope and her team have a busy summer ahead to make the shop a success.

"Will this handmade label be able to make it in Hollywood? This film highlights the fashionable comeback of knitting and how this rare production method is reviving Ireland’s once-thriving cottage industry.”

The 29-year-old former student of University of Creative Arts in Rochester has also recently launched another venture with Hopes Wool enabling home knitters to create their own iconic masterpiece.

Posted on her Facebook page she explained: “Re-introducing our dreamy sister brand, @hopeswool. Join our team of hand knitters in Northern Ireland and create your very own iconic Hope Macaulay piece using our official wool and patterns at hopeswool.com.

"Explore our playful, mindfully made chunky wool – featuring our favorites: zero-waste and hand-spun in Northern Ireland. We proudly support local Irish wool. We are so excited to share our journey with you - watch this space for more to come and happy knitting!”

Following the airing of the programme last night, Hope, added: “Thank you all so much for your lovely messages of support after watching our True North documentary, “The Social Knitwork” on BBC1 NI last night! “If you missed it, it’s now available to watch on iPlayer. I’m so proud of my incredible team and the love that goes into every handmade piece from our beautiful home. We’re putting Coleraine on the fashion map!