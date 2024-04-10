"Thank you so much Forbes and the judges for recognising this wee girl from NI!"

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Northern Ireland fashion designer has spoken of her ‘incredible honour’ after being named on this year's Forbes 30 Under 30 list for Retail and E-commerce.

Originally from Portstewart Hope Macaulay was selected for the Europe edition of the list, which picks the brightest young entrepreneurs, leaders and stars.

The 27-year-old former Ulster University student’s global clothing brand is famous for creating colourful feel-good ‘colossal’ knitwear pieces, which are handmade to order.

From her Coleraine studio, Hope has seen her business grow from strength to strength over the last six years and her designs have been worn by stars such as Jennifer Hudson and Gigi Hadid.

The knitwear designer started her brand in 2018 and now employs 20 knitters across Northern Ireland hand-making cardigans, jumpers, bags and accessories in a unique needle-free method. Her granny Margaret famously taught her to knit and is now a big part of the business, along with her mum Lesley and sister Beth.

Her brand has stockists in America, Japan, Italy, South Korea, Germany, New Zealand and Copenhagen.

Forbes 30 Under 30 is a set of lists of 30 notable people under 30 years old in various industries issued each year by Forbes magazine. The European list of young talents was revealed on Tuesday.

Profiling Hope, Forbes magazine, added: "In 2018, Hope Macaulay began developing her eponymous brand which now employs 20 knitters across Northern Ireland hand-making cardigans, bags and more in a unique needle-free method.

"While annual revenues stand at about $500,000, Macaulay's creations have been featured on magazine covers and worn by celebrities including Halsey, Jennifer Hudson and Naomi Osaka.

"The items are sold in 80 countries in stores including Anthropologie and Free People."

Taking to social media, Hope thanked Forbes for picking her to feature on the coveted list for 2024.

A post on social media read: "Ahhh! What an incredible honour to be on the Forbes 30 Under 30 list for Retail and E-commerce.

"It’s been a whirlwind of a journey but I’m so grateful and proud of getting here by creating handmade pieces, employing a local team in my home of Northern Ireland and creating pieces of art that bring joy!

"Thank you so much Forbes and the judges for recognising this wee girl from NI!"