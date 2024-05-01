Watch more of our videos on Shots!

BBC presenter, Clive Myrie has been announced as the key speaker at the Institute of Director’s Annual Dinner (IoD NI).

Around 400 delegates are expected at the event which returns to the Culloden Estate and Spa on Thursday, September 26, supported by headline sponsor Bank of Ireland and hosted by former news anchor, Donna Traynor.

John Hansen, IoD NI chair, said: “It gives me great pleasure to announce plans for the return of our annual dinner and to reveal that Clive Myrie, one of the most recognisable and trusted journalists will speak at this event. We are also delighted to have local comedian and radio presenter, Andrew Ryan, attend on the night and provide the after dinner entertainment.

“The event offers business leaders a great opportunity to discuss contemporary business issues and connect with colleagues from across the IoD network and wider business community here and with Clive Myrie at the helm, I am sure we are in for an insightful and memorable evening.”

Mr. Myrie first cut his teeth as a foreign correspondent for the network before taking a seat as a newsreader in 2009. He has gone on to front some of the BBC’s biggest breaking news stories including the election of President Obama, the Covid pandemic and the war in Ukraine.

Clive Myrie has also spoken out against racism in the industry and authored a memoir which deals with his family’s experience of being from the Windrush generation.

BBC presenter, Clive Myrie has been announced as the key speaker at the Institute of Director’s Annual Dinner (IoD NI). Credit: Twitter

No stranger to Belfast, Mr. Myrie also presents Mastermind on the BBC which is recorded in Northern Ireland every year.

Paul Magee, head of corporate banking Northern Ireland at Bank of Ireland, added: “We are delighted to partner with the IoD NI once again for the return of the IoD annual dinner which we have supported for many years.

“As businesses continue to face a multitude of challenges, events such as the annual dinner provide a fantastic opportunity for leaders from across Northern Ireland to come together, reflect from experiences and make new and important connections.

“A tremendous lineup of speakers has been assembled and we very much look forward to joining with customers, IoD members, and others for what I’m sure will be another enjoyable evening.”