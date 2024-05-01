East Belfast Enterprise welcomes two new board members

Beverley Brown and Gareth Robinson bring a wealth of local East Belfast knowledge to the board and a passion for the growth and development of the social enterprise
By Claire Cartmill
Published 1st May 2024, 10:47 BST
East Belfast Enterprise has welcomed two new board members, Beverley Brown and Gareth Robinson.

Beverley and Gareth bring a wealth of local East Belfast knowledge to the board and a passion for the growth and development of the social enterprise which provides entrepreneurs with the facilities and support to develop their business idea into a viable proposition.

Beverley of James Brown and Sons is a knowledgeable leader with a proven track record in delivering outstanding client service and exceeding budgetary requirements in challenging and unpredictable environments. She has 15 years’ experience of multi-site management and has demonstrated business growth in a challenging marketplace. Focussed on staff engagement at all levels of the business, Beverley has the ability to challenge and deliver change where appropriate.

Gareth is founder and managing director of Verbatim Communications Ltd, which specialises in public affairs, planning consultancy and issues/crisis management. A highly skilled negotiator, Gareth has worked for, and with, government at a national, regional and local level over the last two decades, managing stakeholders, delivering against strategic objectives and building advocacy. He has successfully implemented hundreds of campaigns to build awareness of issues and influence government policy.

Jonathan McAlpin, chief executive of East Belfast Enterprise, said that these new board appointments will strengthen the existing board, bringing a fresh perspective as the organisation looks to the future.

He continued: “I am looking forward to the continued success of East Belfast Enterprise and I am confident that the fresh energy Beverley and Gareth will bring to the board will be instrumental in driving East Belfast Enterprise into the future.

Jonathan McAlpin, chief executive of East Belfast Enterprise is pictured with new board members Gareth Robinson and Beverley BrownJonathan McAlpin, chief executive of East Belfast Enterprise is pictured with new board members Gareth Robinson and Beverley Brown
Jonathan McAlpin, chief executive of East Belfast Enterprise is pictured with new board members Gareth Robinson and Beverley Brown

"Their outstanding track record in supporting organisations and local community endeavours will be invaluable in complementing our already ambitious board who are striving to deliver our innovative strategic plan and achieve our objectives effectively.”

