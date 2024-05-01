Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

East Belfast Enterprise has welcomed two new board members, Beverley Brown and Gareth Robinson.

Beverley and Gareth bring a wealth of local East Belfast knowledge to the board and a passion for the growth and development of the social enterprise which provides entrepreneurs with the facilities and support to develop their business idea into a viable proposition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Beverley of James Brown and Sons is a knowledgeable leader with a proven track record in delivering outstanding client service and exceeding budgetary requirements in challenging and unpredictable environments. She has 15 years’ experience of multi-site management and has demonstrated business growth in a challenging marketplace. Focussed on staff engagement at all levels of the business, Beverley has the ability to challenge and deliver change where appropriate.

Gareth is founder and managing director of Verbatim Communications Ltd, which specialises in public affairs, planning consultancy and issues/crisis management. A highly skilled negotiator, Gareth has worked for, and with, government at a national, regional and local level over the last two decades, managing stakeholders, delivering against strategic objectives and building advocacy. He has successfully implemented hundreds of campaigns to build awareness of issues and influence government policy.

Jonathan McAlpin, chief executive of East Belfast Enterprise, said that these new board appointments will strengthen the existing board, bringing a fresh perspective as the organisation looks to the future.

He continued: “I am looking forward to the continued success of East Belfast Enterprise and I am confident that the fresh energy Beverley and Gareth will bring to the board will be instrumental in driving East Belfast Enterprise into the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jonathan McAlpin, chief executive of East Belfast Enterprise is pictured with new board members Gareth Robinson and Beverley Brown