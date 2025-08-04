Belfast Chamber urges local businesses to enter prestigious awards and be part of a landmark celebration of excellence and innovation

With the deadline approaching, Belfast Chamber is encouraging businesses not to miss out on the opportunity to be a winner in the milestone 10th year of the Belfast Business Awards, in partnership with Bank of Ireland.

Organisations and individuals have less than a month to enter what is one of Northern Ireland’s most prestigious business awards programmes, with Friday, August 29 the final date for submitting entries.

Having been joined by a host of previous winners for a launch event to celebrate the decade milestone earlier this year, the Chamber’s 2025 gala awards ceremony will take place at ICC Belfast on Friday, October 17.

With 18 award categories - including the Equality, Diversity & Inclusion Award, Best New Business Award, Customer Service Excellence Award, and Business Innovation Award - there is an opportunity for every business to showcase its success.

Clare Guinness, CEO of Belfast Chamber, said: “Businesses have less than a month to submit their entries and give themselves an opportunity to be a part of what promises to be a momentous night at the gala ceremony. The Belfast Business Awards are about more than just trophies, they bring our business community together to celebrate the innovation, resilience and ambition that drive the local economy forward.

“Belfast Chamber is proud to champion the incredible work happening across our city, from long-established family-run businesses to exciting new startups and everything in between.

Clare Guinness, CEO of Belfast Chamber pictured with Paul McClurg, head of Belfast Business Banking at awards partner Bank of Ireland, encouraging businesses not to miss out on the opportunity to be a winner in the milestone 10th year of the Belfast Business Awards

“No matter the size of your organisation, or the stage you are at on your journey, these awards represent a chance to shine. I would encourage every business to highlight their achievements and further enhance their profile by being part of one of the most important dates on the Belfast business calendar.”

Paul McClurg, head of Belfast Business Banking at awards partner Bank of Ireland, added: “These awards provide an important platform to highlight the many business successes right across our city and to give those who are making a positive impact on our communities the recognition they deserve.

“As this year’s deadline approaches, I encourage local businesses across all sectors to enter. Take advantage of this valuable opportunity to recognise you and your team’s creativity, achievements and ambition.”