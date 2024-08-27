Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Belfast City Council is hosting a free JobStart 50+ Jobs Fair, in partnership with Department for Communities, this Thursday

Belfast based 50-64 year olds offered diverse opportunities to get back into work – from doggy day care to horticulture and hospitality

Belfast City Council is hosting a free JobStart 50+ Jobs Fair, in partnership with Department for Communities, this Thursday August 29 from 10am to 1pm at 2 Royal Avenue.

There are over 40 JobStart 50+ roles on offer, with employers as diverse as Belfast Indoor Bowls Club, MamaBoboAfrica, Oh Yeah Music Centre, Paws Doggy Daycare and The Conservation Volunteers NI.

A Department for Communities (DfC) initiative, the JobStart 50+ scheme helps employers create high quality jobs for eligible people aged between 50 and 64 years old.

Chair of Belfast City Council’s City Growth and Regeneration Committee, councillor Sam Nelson, said: “As part of our Belfast Agenda, we’re committed to helping people achieve their full potential – and those aged 50-64 have so much to offer employers, bringing a great deal of life experience.

"This Thursday morning’s event is perfect for people thinking about entering or re-entering the workplace as Job Start 50+ roles offer a 25 hours per week, National Living Wage, six-month opportunity to develop your employment skills, enhance your CV and future job prospects, increase your confidence, and learn important work skills like teamwork, problem-solving and communication.

“As well as being able to chat to 20 employers, you’ll be able to get support from a range of JobStart employers and support organisations including Gateway to Choices (G2C), Age-Friendly Belfast, and Make The Call, to check you’re getting all the benefits, services and supports you're entitled to.

“There’s no need to book a place to attend Thursday morning’s ‘Meet the Employer’ event, just pop in and have a chat, we look forward to welcoming you.”

The deadline for JobStart 50+ roles is September 13 and applicants must:

be currently unemployed and struggling to get employment,

have a National Insurance number and the right to work in Northern Ireland.

By the end of your opportunity, participants may:

be offered a permanent job by the employer,