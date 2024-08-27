Northern Ireland entrepreneur raises a glass with the UK’s first Fairtrade fonio grain beer
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A Belfast entrepreneur has launched the UK’s first Fairtrade fonio grain beer in Co-op, Sainsbury’s and Waitrose as well as on British Airways flights.
Brewgooder Fairtrade Fonio Session IPA comes as research reveals around 80% of consumers have chosen Fairtrade products over an alternative.
Developed by Alan Mahon, founder of Brewgooder, the delicious, crisp and hoppy 4.3% Session IPA is packaged in colourful cans urging shoppers to ‘Fairtrade up your beer’.
The new beer was recently recognised with a Great Taste Award – dubbed the ‘Oscars of the food and drink world’ – after a blind taste testing by more than 500 critics, chefs, recipe creators, buyers, retailers, and other specialists in the field.
Alan said: “There’s a huge appetite for Fairtrade products in the UK, and it's absent in the beer category at present. If people can achieve it through the products they buy, then they will make that choice.
“With the increasing interest in Fonio grain in brewing and beyond, we saw an opportunity to ensure the upside of its increasing popularity would be felt by the farming communities that grow and supply it for many years to come, we decided to go one step further. “
Fonio is a climate-resilient super grain native to West Africa which is quick to harvest, doesn’t require fertilisers, and uses much less water to grow than barley. In a world first, Scotland’s first B-Corp certified brewer is using a Fairtrade-certified supply chain, ethically sourcing the grain from smallholder farmers.
Brewgooder, whose turnover increased 74% to £3.7m last year, predicts the new beer will add more than £2 million in retail sales to the UK’s Fairtrade market annually, with the potential to grow significantly beyond that as the category grows.
LJ Loftus, deputy director of partnerships at the Fairtrade Foundation, explained: “Let’s raise a glass to Brewgooder for introducing the world’s first Fairtrade certified fonio grain IPA onto the UK market. Every sip will ensure West African farmers are getting a better deal.”
Rebecca Oliver-Mooney, head of commercial drinks for Co-op, added: “We have been proudly championing Fairtrade on our shelves for the last 30 years and are committed to offering a wide range of products for our member owners and customers to enjoy. We are thrilled to be Brewgooder's chosen partner in launching this exciting new product.”
Farmers in Guinea, West Africa typically face significant challenges – from a lack of infrastructure and access to markets, to lack of investment and the low productivity of traditional farming methods.
Representatives in the region have described the ‘transformational’ potential the new supply chain could have on West African communities. So far, 67 farmers have signed up and it’s hoped hundreds could benefit in future.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.