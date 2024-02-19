Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Belfast City Airport has further reinforced its commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions by becoming the first airport in Northern Ireland to achieve a Level 3 Carbon Accreditation ranking.

The 'Airport Carbon Accreditation' programme, a carbon management certification standard administered by Airport Council International (ACI Europe), recognises and rewards the efforts of airports actively working to manage their carbon emissions.

Belfast City Airport also holds the distinction of being the first airport in Northern Ireland to participate in this important initiative.

Judith Davis, airport operations manager at Belfast City Airport, explained: “At Belfast City Airport, we consistently and proactively review the environmental impact of our operations.

“Our upgraded 'Airport Carbon Accreditation' programme ranking is a testament to our commitment towards managing and reducing our carbon footprint. We are proud to set an example in Northern Ireland and to contribute towards a more sustainable future for the aviation industry."

The 'Airport Carbon Accreditation' programme involves the production of an externally verified annual carbon footprint along with an associated action plan and targets.

By achieving Level 3, Belfast City Airport has demonstrated a commitment to transparency and accountability in its environmental efforts.