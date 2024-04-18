Belfast airport handles 1.3million passengers so far this year with growing list of destinations revealed

VINCI Airports quarterly traffic results show that Belfast International Airport reached 98% of pre-pandemic (2019) passenger numbers – an increase of 30% on 2023 figures
By Claire Cartmill
Published 18th Apr 2024, 10:57 BST
Updated 18th Apr 2024, 10:59 BST
The 2024 quarterly traffic figures published by VINCI Airports show that Belfast International Airport served 1.3 million passengers in the first quarter of 2024, which represents 98% of pre-pandemic (2019) numbers.

Belfast International Airport’s strong recovery is further evidenced by its increased GB and European connectivity. Airlines have boosted the range of destinations now on offer with seven new routes to start in 2024 as well as increased frequencies on a range of destinations.

easyJet will launch Tunisia and Larnaca with Ryanair and Jet2 having already launched new flights to Malta. Jet2 will also launch new services to Bodrum with TUI introducing summer flights to Larnaca as well as new routes to both Salzburg and Turin as winter destinations.

Travel Solutions will continue their ever popular flights to Bulgaria and Italy and Balkan Holidays will continue to operate Bulgaria year round.

There were almost 11,00 total aircraft movements at Belfast International from Jan-March this year, which is an increase of 25% on 2023 figures.

Dan Owens, CEO, Belfast International Airport, said: “These figures are extremely positive and clearly show Belfast International Airport’s continued strong recovery. We are expecting a busy year ahead with an extensive range of destinations that will boost the local economy as well as providing further choice for local travellers. Our £100m investment plan continues at pace as our new security building is on track to be operational this summer alongside further terminal enhancements.”

