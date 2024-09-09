Belfast City Airport has introduced HVO fuel across 100% of its fleet of airside vehicles and equipment

In a move that will reduce its annual carbon vehicle emissions by up to 90% compared with standard diesel, Belfast City Airport has introduced Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO) fuel across 100% of its fleet of airside vehicles and equipment.

This significant shift to lower carbon fuel marks a major step forward in the airport's ongoing sustainability initiatives, which includes the recent upgrade of main apron lighting to energy-efficient LED systems.

Ian Nuttall, environment and sustainability manager at Belfast City Airport, said: “As a responsible business leader, Belfast City Airport is committed to sustainable operations and strives to do all it can to positively impact the environment, the local community, and the economy in which it operates.

“By investing in HVO fuel and LED lighting for our main apron, we are demonstrating our dedication to environmental stewardship and making strides in our pursuit of net zero carbon emissions by 2050, with ambition to achieve this sooner.

“We are committed to paving the way for an industry that not only connects people with places but also safeguards our environment.”

Belfast City Airport has introduced Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO) fuel across 100% of its fleet of airside vehicles and equipment. Pictured is Ian Nuttall, environment and sustainability manager at Belfast City Airport and Michael McDowell, airfield operations manager at Belfast City Airport

Belfast City Airport has reduced the carbon emissions from its operations by approximately 57% since 2017, achieving Platinum status in Business in the Community’s Environmental Benchmarking Survey for the fourth consecutive year in 2023.

Michael McDowell, airfield operations manager at Belfast City Airport, added: “The transition to HVO fuel for all airside vehicles and equipment means we are not only improving the efficiency of our ground operations, but also addressing the impact that we have on the environment.