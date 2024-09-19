Passengers travelling to Belfast’s City Airport will be able to do so on new electric buses built by Ballymena zero-emission manufacturer Wrightbus. The buses, operated by Translink, will run on the popular 600 route which services the airport. The addition of three new single deck Electoliners means that all services operating on this route are now fully zero emissions, underscoring Translink’s commitment to providing greener, cleaner, and more sustainable travel options for passengers. The new zero emissions vehicles will operate high frequency services from the recently opened Belfast Grand Central Station, offering a convenient, stress-free, and affordable way to travel to and from Belfast City Airport. Jean-Marc Gales, chief executive of Wrightbus, said: “We are delighted to be continuing our partnership with Translink, and this latest announcement is highly significant, presenting passengers using Belfast City Airport with an emission-free choice of travel. “The Electroliner offers rapid charging and a range of up to 250 miles on a single charge, making it an excellent vehicle for intra-urban travel.” Chris Conway, Translink CEO, continued: "We are pleased to implement these new zero emission buses on the Belfast City Airport 600 service. Delivery of these cutting-edge vehicles ensures our continued commitment to tackling climate change, reducing air and noise pollution while promoting a healthier, better-connected society. “With a refreshed new external livery, the new eco buses will also meet the latest standards in comfort, safety, and accessibility, with contactless payment facilities, WiFi, USB charging plus dedicated space for luggage, wheelchairs and prams.” Mark Beattie, chief operating officer at Belfast City Airport, added: “The addition of Translink’s zero-emission buses to the Airport’s 600 service is a welcome one, reflecting our shared commitment to creating a more sustainable future for the transportation industry. “As a vital economic driver, investing in sustainable initiatives and supporting emission reduction efforts helps Belfast City Airport pave the way for an industry that not only connects people and places, but also safeguards our environment. “We also look forward to seeing the new buses in action and providing our passengers with more environmentally friendly options as they travel to and from the heart of Belfast.”