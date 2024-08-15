Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Belfast City Airport has unveiled its latest Tayto advertising installation, marking 15 years of successful partnership with an impressive upgrade to the iconic Tayto shelter in the express pick up and drop off area.

The installation forms part of Tayto’s substantial brand presence at Belfast City Airport, which includes a ‘Welcome Home’ wall in the Arrivals Hall and branded vending machines throughout the terminal.

Sonia Armstrong, media sales manager at Belfast City Airport, said: “It is fantastic to recognise 15 years of partnership with Tayto, an instantly recognisable brand that truly embodies the spirit of Northern Ireland.

“The new eye-catching installation is designed to grab the attention of passengers travelling to and from the heart of Belfast and certainly leaves a lasting impression.

“Tayto is a prime example of how advertising at Belfast City Airport can take a brand to new heights, and the feedback we have received from both passengers and Tayto has been excellent.

“With over 10,000 passengers passing through the terminal each day, advertising at Belfast City Airport offers a unique opportunity to engage with a diverse and highly engaged audience.”

Elly Hunter, group marketing director at Tayto and Sonia Armstrong, media sales manager at Belfast City Airport

Throughout the last 15 years, Tayto has partnered with Belfast City Airport to deliver a number of experiential and traditional advertising campaigns, including social media competitions, the sponsorship of a soft play area, in-terminal giveaways, and a major 60th anniversary celebration.

Elly Hunter, group marketing director at Tayto, added: “As an iconic Northern Irish brand, Tayto is excited to expand its presence at Belfast City Airport and build on its relationship, which has significantly grown throughout the last 15 years.

“We chose to advertise at Belfast City Airport because of the presence that it offered us as a brand, with lots of opportunity to make a statement, and the impact has been incredible.

“The team at Belfast City Airport has great ideas and has been an excellent team to work with – nothing is too much trouble and they have always embraced exactly what we have wanted to do.