Belfast International Airport, member of the VINCI Airports network, is holding a recruitment fair on Saturday 23 rd March in Belfast to support growth and prepare for a busy period of travel throughout summer 2024.

The recruitment fair will take place on Saturday, March 23 at Belfast’s Gasworks Hotel (formerly Radisson Blu) from 11am to 2pm. Staff from companies right across the airport site will be on hand to guide attendees through the application process as well discuss competitive salaries and related company benefits.

There are currently more than 100 new jobs available across the site with a range of full time, part time and seasonal roles. Positions on offer include aviation security agents, ground handling staff, hospitality team members and drivers.

The recruitment drive will feed into VINCI Airport’s major long-term investment plans currently underway with phase one, a new security terminal, due to be operational by Summer 2024.

There are also plans to revamp existing facilities, improve the airside departure area with additional departure gates as well as a range of new catering options and retail outlets.

The Airport welcomed 5.9 million passengers in 2023 and is preparing for a busy summer season with increased connectivity and choice for passengers to more than 70 destinations across the UK and Europe.

Jaclyn Coulter, human resources manager at Belfast International Airport said: “We are pleased to be able to grow our team further on site with a number of different roles as we approach one of our busiest times of year. We are offering attractive salaries and benefits flexible shift patterns to suit lifestyle and other family commitments.

“The airport offers an exciting work environment with lots of career progression opportunities available within the travel and aviation sector.

“As we look forward to the new security terminal opening later this summer, it’s a really exciting time to become part of the team.”