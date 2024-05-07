Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Basalt Volcanic Rock Vodka, produced by the Antrim-based Basalt Distillery, will be available exclusively at Belfast City Airport’s World Duty Free store throughout May.

This is the second Basalt Distillery creation to join World Duty Free’s extensive range of Northern Irish products, following the introduction of Basalt Volcanic Rock Gin in February of this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Basalt Volcanic Rock Vodka, produced by the Antrim-based Basalt Distillery, has landed at Belfast City Airport’s World Duty Free store. Pictured are Michael Jackson, head of commercial at Belfast City Airport, Gillian O’Neill, store manager at World Duty Free at Belfast City Airport, Martha Garbe, director at Basalt Distillery and James Richardson, director at Basalt Distillery

Martha Garbe, director at Basalt Distillery, said: “Since our Basalt Volcanic Rock Gin landed on the shelves at Belfast City Airport, we have received overwhelmingly positive feedback from customers, and we hope that our new Volcanic Rock Vodka will prove equally as popular.

“The launch of our Volcanic Rock Vodka marks an exciting milestone for Basalt Distillery, as we introduce our exceptional artisanal vodka to a diverse and global audience, and we are pleased to offer passengers at Belfast City Airport an exclusive first taste.

“Belfast City Airport’s World Duty Free store provides the perfect platform for us to share our passion for quality and craftsmanship with travellers, inviting them to experience the unique taste of Basalt."

Established in 2020, Basalt Distillery places emphasis on creating a sustainable distilling process through state-of-the-art technology.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michael Jackson, head of commercial at Belfast City Airport, explained: “We have seen increasing demand from passengers for premium local brands, and it is fantastic to launch Basalt Distillery’s Volcanic Rock Vodka as an exclusive addition to our growing range of local products.

“The arrival of Basalt Volcanic Rock Vodka at our World Duty Free store exemplifies Belfast City Airport’s dedication to offering travellers an authentic taste of Northern Ireland and to celebrating the spirit of innovation and craftsmanship that defines our region.”

Aisha Dad, World Duty Free’s category manager for Liquor in the UK, added: “World Duty Free is passionate about providing passengers with the opportunity to discover and indulge in a variety of high-quality brands as part of our commitment to enriching the travel experience.

“We are thrilled to offer World Duty Free customers at Belfast City Airport the exclusive opportunity to try the fantastic new Basalt Volcanic Rock Vodka before anyone else.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad