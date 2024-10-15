Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hosted in Birmingham, Alabama, a city connected historically to Belfast by Ulster-Scots emigration and their civil rights histories, the conference saw the two cities making common cause again to seize the opportunities of the AI Revolution

Belfast and Birmingham, Alabama are set to strengthen business, academic and tech links following a groundbreaking transatlantic AI Roundtable in the US.

Tech leaders, entrepreneurs, and civic champions from the two cities were joined by AI experts, commentators, and founders to discuss seizing the opportunity that artificial intelligence creates for both locations.

Belfast and Birmingham, Alabama are set to strengthen business, academic, and tech links following a groundbreaking transatlantic AI Roundtable in the US. Pictured is Consul General of Ireland in Miami, Sarah Kavanagh, State Representative Mike Shaw, Pastor Kris Erskine, Connla McCann and Giancarlo DiVece

Last Wednesday and Thursday, AI business leaders and academics from NI and RoI travelled to the Magic City to take part in a roundtable which explored the potential of AI to create jobs and transform economies.

Attendees heard from stakeholders across the business and political spheres of AI from both sides of the Atlantic, including Alabama representative Mike Shaw, Consul General of Ireland in Miami Sarah Kavanagh, and Matt McGuire, vice-president of Data and AI for Unosquare, a $100 million company headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico, which maintains significant presences in both Birmingham and Belfast.

Also included across the conference were Aoife Ní Mhuirí, founder and CEO of the Galway- and New York-headquartered Salaso Health Solutions, Belfast-based companies Options IT and Hayward Hawk, as well as Birmingham’s DevClarity.ai, TechBirmingham, and Divorce.com.

Educational institutions were also in attendance, with speakers including: Tim Brundle, director of innovation, Ulster University, Colleen McClure, assistant professor at the University of Alabama at Birmingham and Thomas Dowling, head of the Department of Computing at Atlantic Technological University.

Giancarlo DiVece, CEO of event hosts Unosquare, said: “We’re delighted to be lead sponsor of the Irish AI Roundtable. Unosquare is all about building communities and cities while developing a workforce which can provide our clients with AI solutions to their business problems.

"We have found Birmingham and Belfast to be truly excellent centres for talent and enterprise and see only growth and progress for our company and for the cities themselves in the time ahead.”

Connla McCann, director of convenors Aisling Events, explained: “Belfast and Birmingham are wonderful cities with magnificent people which are increasingly recognised as great places in which to locate tech businesses.

"Over recent years, we have built strong transatlantic partnerships with Boston, New York, and Silicon Valley but with this inaugural event in the southern states, we are engaging with the fastest-growing area of the US.”

Representative Mike Shaw, member of the Alabama House of representatives and member of the Governor’s AI Task Force, continued: “Our focus at the Irish roundtable in the Magic City is on the opportunity of AI.

"We hear a lot of negativity, much of it driven by understandable concern and fear, but it’s crucial that we don’t lose sight of the ability of AI to do good for humanity. Let’s work together – across the Atlantic – to identify the great things that AI can do to make life better for all our peoples.”

Sarah Kavanagh, Consul General of Ireland in Miami (with responsibility for Alabama), added: “Europe is showing the way when it comes to regulating AI. The European Union is embracing the AI moment and has recently passed the EU AI Act, the first ever legal framework on artificial intelligence. Ireland, at the heart of the EU, has been an early mover in adapting to AI.