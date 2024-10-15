Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Jessica Gonsalves who worked for a global iGaming technology and software development company has been appointed as office manager at Ards Business Hub

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A highly successful international executive who worked for a global iGaming technology and software development company has been appointed as office manager at Ards Business Hub.

A key player in promoting enterprise and providing business support across Ards and North Down, Jessica Gonsalves will be working with the team at Ards Business Hub, which promotes enterprise, entrepreneurial spirit and job creation in the region.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She has extensive experience working in Derivco’s South African headquarters and subsequently at Games Global, where she played a pivotal role in one of its key iGaming operations offices in the Isle of Man.

A desire to be close to her younger sister who was commencing her studies in the UK is what prompted Jessica to move almost 9,000 miles from her home in Durban, South Africa initially to the Isle of Man.

“I had the privilege of working in a variety of positions in both locations, including project coordinator, office manager, project administrator and HR administrator. I enjoyed my time in the Isle of Man, but when I came over to visit Northern Ireland, I just fell in love with the place,” she said.

Her varied roles in a global company have equipped her with the skills and experience she'll bring to her new role at Ards Business Hub.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From South Africa to North Down, Jessica Gonsalves joins the team at Ards Business Hub as the new office manager. Ards Business Hub is an independent social enterprise that supports enterprise from its base at Sketrick House with additional facilities at Nendrum and Strangford Parks. Jessica is pictured here with Ards Business Hub CEO Nichola Lockhart

“Ards Business Hub was actually the very first job I applied for in Northern Ireland. The multiple areas of responsibility in the advertisement really interested me, and when I looked up the company, I was even more keen. Once I’d had my first interview and met with Nichola, my heart was set on this position and I was fortunate enough to have been offered the role.”

After being offered the position, Jessica promptly moved to Bangor and has already settled in. “I’ve been able to rely on the skills I have learned from my previous roles and I am loving it. The team have been so welcoming and are fantastic to work with.”

Ards Business Hub CEO Nichola Lockhart said Jessica is a fantastic addition to the team: “Her variety of skills and experience working for a global company are exactly what we needed in what is a demanding role. Jessica has settled in very quickly and is making a great contribution to our work.”

Jessica’s duties include providing managerial support to the chief executive, managing staff, and overseeing the company’s administration function. She is also responsible for overseeing event management, collaborating with the marketing admin executive on the marketing strategy, and raising brand awareness of Ards Business Hub. Jessica is eager to drive new initiatives that will further enhance the its role in the community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad