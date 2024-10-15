Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Northern Ireland construction firm Graham has been appointed to the London Construction Programme (LCP) Major Works Housing Framework under Sub-Lot 1.3 (New Build: £20m+).

This marks the first time that Graham has applied for and successfully secured a place on the residential framework, highlighting the contractor’s growing strength in delivering large-scale housing projects across London and the South East.

The LCP Major Works Housing Framework, managed by London’s Haringey Borough Council, is designed to facilitate the delivery of housing projects across the capital and beyond.

Worth £3bn, the framework brings together both major construction firms and SMEs, ensuring a balance of expertise across the framework to meet the diverse needs of local councils.

This next-generation framework has been revamped to focus exclusively on housing, marking a shift from the broader remit of the previous version, which included housing, public buildings, and local civils and highways, with the scope of work now including new build housing, Modern Methods of Construction (MMC), planned maintenance, retrofit, fire safety works, and refurbishments.

Lisa Bliss, head of LCP, said: “We believe the MW24-H Framework is a game-changer for public sector housing procurement. It combines innovative solutions with a strong commitment to social value, ensuring that every project delivers meaningful and lasting benefits to communities.”

Graham has been appointed to the London Construction Programme (LCP) Major Works Housing Framework under Sub-Lot 1.3 (New Build: £20m+). Pictured is Rob Joyce, regional development director at Graham

Rob Joyce, regional development director at Graham, said: “This appointment reinforces Graham’s commitment to delivering high-quality housing projects that meet the needs of communities across London and the South East.

"We look forward to collaborating with our partners to deliver innovative, sustainable solutions on some of the region’s most significant housing developments.”

The LCP Major Works Housing Framework aims to address key priorities such as the need for more affordable housing, the retrofitting of existing properties to meet modern energy standards and ensuring fire safety compliance across public housing estates.