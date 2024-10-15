Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A&L Goodbody have appointed eight newly qualified solicitors at it’s Belfast office

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Corporate law firm A&L Goodbody (ALG) has grown its team in Northern Ireland by a further eight people.

The appointment of eight newly qualified solicitors takes the team at the firm’s Belfast office to over 140 lawyers and business services professionals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris Swann, Eimear Meenan, Elle McMaster, Niamh Wilson, Rachael McDonnell and Sarah Moore take up their new roles as solicitors having completed ALG’s award-winning Trainee Solicitor Programme in Belfast over the past two years. Ben Holley and Taylor Kirk have completed their solicitor training elsewhere.

Louise Bailey, talent partner at ALG in Northern Ireland is pictured with the firm’s eight newly appointed solicitors

Eimear, Niamh, Rachael, Sarah and Taylor will join ALG’s Litigation department, with Ben joining the Property team and Chris and Elle joining the Corporate team.

Louise Bailey, talent partner at ALG in Northern Ireland, said: “At ALG we place a strong emphasis on attracting and retaining the very best new and emerging talent in the legal profession, paving way for continued excellence in the future and building on our vibrant workplace culture in the firm.