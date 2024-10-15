Corporate law firm grows in Northern Ireland bring team to over 140 lawyers and professionals
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Corporate law firm A&L Goodbody (ALG) has grown its team in Northern Ireland by a further eight people.
The appointment of eight newly qualified solicitors takes the team at the firm’s Belfast office to over 140 lawyers and business services professionals.
Chris Swann, Eimear Meenan, Elle McMaster, Niamh Wilson, Rachael McDonnell and Sarah Moore take up their new roles as solicitors having completed ALG’s award-winning Trainee Solicitor Programme in Belfast over the past two years. Ben Holley and Taylor Kirk have completed their solicitor training elsewhere.
Eimear, Niamh, Rachael, Sarah and Taylor will join ALG’s Litigation department, with Ben joining the Property team and Chris and Elle joining the Corporate team.
Louise Bailey, talent partner at ALG in Northern Ireland, said: “At ALG we place a strong emphasis on attracting and retaining the very best new and emerging talent in the legal profession, paving way for continued excellence in the future and building on our vibrant workplace culture in the firm.
“This outstanding cohort of eight newly qualified solicitors each demonstrate exceptionally strong potential and will add further to the strength and depth of our team in Northern Ireland.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.