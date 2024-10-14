Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The new conference will explore the connections between technology, society and ethics, and will discuss and debate critical topics including the ethics of AI, sustainable technology, corporate responsibility, and the circular economy

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A new conference for technology experts, business leaders and academics will take place on Friday, November 29 in Belfast, focused on the emerging topic of responsible innovation.

The Responsible Innovation Conference will explore the connections between technology, society and ethics, and will discuss and debate critical topics including the ethics of AI, sustainable technology, corporate responsibility, and the circular economy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The conference responds to current debate around the full impact of the many technological advancements and innovations that are changing the way in which we live, work, study and do business, but which also require us to question the impact such advancements have on wider society.

A new conference for technology experts, business leaders and academics will take place on Friday, November 29 in Belfast, focused on the emerging topic of responsible innovation. Pictured is Dr Mary Boyd, head of the department of management, leadership and marketing, Ulster University, Nany Brown, lecturer in management development Ulster University, Stehpanie Maher, director of Eagry Consulting and Panel Member of Matrix, Paul Batterham, CTO of Innovation, Kainos, Deborah Colville, UK Digital Twin Centre director, Digital Catapult

Discussions will focus on areas including:

The circular economy, and how it can drive economic growth while considering impacts on the environment, society and local and global economies

How technological advancements can drive social benefit and ensure equal access and diversity

The need to align technological progress with ethical principles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keynote speakers include, Belfast’s new Innovation Commissioner, Adrian Johnston MBE, Paul Batterham, head of Innovation at Kainos and Katherine Yesilirmak, deputy director of strategy in the Responsible Tech Adoption Unit, Department of Science, Innovation and Technology.

Claire Halliday, GM and co-founder of Ormeau Baths, will convene a panel to discuss the importance of building startup ecosystems and creating a culture of innovation in Northern Ireland.

Dr. Virginia Portillo will share her expertise on Responsible Research and Innovation (RRI) in developing trustworthy AI systems. Her recent collaborative work with Kainos on responsible approaches to technology delivery as part of the RAI-funded RAKE project (Responsible Innovation Advantage in Knowledge Exchange) will be a highlight, emphasising practical ways to embed responsible decision making in commercial contexts.

Curated by Kainos and supported by Digital Catapult, Matrix, Belfast Harbour, Belfast City Council, and Ulster University, the conference will serve as an essential forum for anyone committed to steering innovation in a responsible way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking ahead of the conference Paul Batterham, head of innovation, Kainos, said: “Technology is evolving at a rapid pace, influencing every part of our lives in unforeseen ways. However, not all advancements bring positive outcomes, and many present significant ethical and moral dilemmas.

“The Responsible Innovation Conference provides a platform for leaders, policymakers, academics, and experts to come together and discuss the critical questions and considerations necessary to shape a future that benefits everyone.”