Tech innovators bring Responsible Innovation Conference to Belfast
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A new conference for technology experts, business leaders and academics will take place on Friday, November 29 in Belfast, focused on the emerging topic of responsible innovation.
The Responsible Innovation Conference will explore the connections between technology, society and ethics, and will discuss and debate critical topics including the ethics of AI, sustainable technology, corporate responsibility, and the circular economy.
The conference responds to current debate around the full impact of the many technological advancements and innovations that are changing the way in which we live, work, study and do business, but which also require us to question the impact such advancements have on wider society.
Discussions will focus on areas including:
The circular economy, and how it can drive economic growth while considering impacts on the environment, society and local and global economies
How technological advancements can drive social benefit and ensure equal access and diversity
The need to align technological progress with ethical principles.
Keynote speakers include, Belfast’s new Innovation Commissioner, Adrian Johnston MBE, Paul Batterham, head of Innovation at Kainos and Katherine Yesilirmak, deputy director of strategy in the Responsible Tech Adoption Unit, Department of Science, Innovation and Technology.
Claire Halliday, GM and co-founder of Ormeau Baths, will convene a panel to discuss the importance of building startup ecosystems and creating a culture of innovation in Northern Ireland.
Dr. Virginia Portillo will share her expertise on Responsible Research and Innovation (RRI) in developing trustworthy AI systems. Her recent collaborative work with Kainos on responsible approaches to technology delivery as part of the RAI-funded RAKE project (Responsible Innovation Advantage in Knowledge Exchange) will be a highlight, emphasising practical ways to embed responsible decision making in commercial contexts.
Curated by Kainos and supported by Digital Catapult, Matrix, Belfast Harbour, Belfast City Council, and Ulster University, the conference will serve as an essential forum for anyone committed to steering innovation in a responsible way.
Speaking ahead of the conference Paul Batterham, head of innovation, Kainos, said: “Technology is evolving at a rapid pace, influencing every part of our lives in unforeseen ways. However, not all advancements bring positive outcomes, and many present significant ethical and moral dilemmas.
“The Responsible Innovation Conference provides a platform for leaders, policymakers, academics, and experts to come together and discuss the critical questions and considerations necessary to shape a future that benefits everyone.”
Attendees will have the opportunity to exchange ideas, challenges, and best practices, and engage in networking sessions that establish collaboration across sectors.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.