Belfast bartender serves up a winner in prestigious cocktail competition
The head bartender of Rattlebag, the popular speakeasy style cocktail bar in Belfast’s Bullitt hotel, has been named the Irish champion of the Campari Red Hands cocktail competition in Cork.
Matt Knight’s winning cocktail stunned the judges at the competition with its elegant simplicity. The talented mixologist took inspiration from the Venetian classic cocktail, the Sgroppino, a frozen cocktail incorporating sorbet, prosecco and vodka and raised the bar by embodying the idea of aperitivo.
Incorporating three simple ingredients; watermelon sorbet, orange blossom tonic and bitter red Campari, Matt’s creation paid homage to the classic Negroni, whilst adding a contemporary twist to produce a true aperitivo icon.
Alongside the coveted title, Matt won a €1,000 cash prize and earned an all-expense-paid trip to mix it up with some of the best stirrers and shakers to compete for the overall Campari Red Hand 2024 title at the grand final in London.
The winner crowned in London will walk away with a Campari brand immersion trip to Milan with the Campari brand ambassador.
The Campari Red Hands cocktail competition runs annually in the search for vibrant personalities with an unwavering passion for pushing boundaries to create extraordinary cocktails.
This year, the Campari Red Hands competition was inspired by the timeless legacy of the Negroni. The judges were looking for cocktails created in the spirit of the Negroni’s heritage but transcending the boundaries of tradition, redefining what an Aperitivo can be while still embodying the essence of a Negroni.
