Belfast biotechnology business Fusion Antibodies has reported an improved set of results and said the listed contract research organisation had switched from 'survival mode' to a 'turnaround phase'

Diagnostics and veterinary markets fuel growth as Belfast biotech boosts revenues and positions for future expansion

The business, which floated in 2017, was established in 2001 as a spin out from Queen's University Belfast. It provides a range of services in antibody generation, development, production, characterisation and optimisation.

Its last financial year, for 2023/24, was "largely challenging", with action taken including a near 40% reduction in headcount.

In its latest results for the year to 31 March 2025, Fusion reported an increase in revenue, from £1.14m to £1.97m. Pre-tax losses narrowed from £2.3m to £1.8m.

Increased activity in the second half of FY2025 including the continuation of the collaboration agreement with the National Cancer Institute for the use of Fusion's OptiMAL product.

A placing was also announced in March 2025, raising £1.17m (before expenses) for general working capital and investment into commercial activities.

A new commercial strategy was said to have delivered increased revenues, representing a 73% increase on the previous financial year, while a diversification strategy has delivered significant growth from the Diagnostics sector, which represents 33 per cent of revenue for FY2025.

Fusion said it had seen the first signs of real interest from the Veterinary market, which the business said was "a promising sign that there is potential for further growth in this sector".

The business also hailed a significant increase in sales pipeline opportunities during the second half of FY2025.

Adrian Kinkaid, chief executive of Fusion Antibodies, said: "We were very pleased to deliver an improved FY2025.

"We made significant progress in improving revenues and in Fusion's strategic development in key new markets such as Diagnostics which has reduced our exposure to the more volatile VC funded biotech sector. We also announced large contract wins in May 2024 and again in February 2025, the latter being the source of three further contract wins announced on 27 August 2025.

"In addition, we secured significant grant funding through the excellent Future Medicines Institute (FMI) initiative announced in December 2024. This in turn helped Fusion to apply for a further grant in conjunction with Queen's University Belfast for the DR5 project, which Fusion secured in the current financial year.

He added: "We also made very significant progress with our flagship OptiMAL programme. This progress was achieved largely through Fusion's collaboration with the National Cancer Institute (NCI) and the successful £1.17m fundraise. The successful fundraise allowed Fusion to increase its internal research and development (R&D) efforts to validate hits from the NCI as well as to commit to increased sales and marketing towards building a formal launch of OptiMAL as a service later in 2025.