St Patrick’s regeneration site transformed with modern homes, play park, and community-focused infrastructure as part of major redevelopment initiative

Communities minister Gordon Lyons has officially opened a new housing development of 135 shared homes at the St Patrick’s regeneration site in Ballymena.

The shared housing scheme, funded by the Department for Communities and Radius Housing, is part of a wider regeneration of the former military site, bringing economic and social benefits to Ballymena and surrounding communities.

The housing scheme has been delivered by Radius Housing alongside lead contractor MJ McBride. It consists of 32 apartments, including a number which are wheelchair accessible, and 103 houses, ten of which are for private rent/sale as private homes. The project also includes creation of a new children’s play park.

Anita Conway, Director of Development at Radius Housing Association with Communities Minister Gordon Lyons and Dermot McBride from MJ McBride Construction

Minister Lyons said: "This development of modern, affordable, sustainable and shared homes is a significant step in addressing the housing need which exists in this community.

"The regeneration of the area will provide not just housing but a community with social infrastructure, new facilities and links to the nearby town centre, making it a great place to live."

He added: "At the end of 2024, I launched the Housing Supply Strategy which aims to deliver 100,000 homes over the next 15 years, a third of which will be social housing. To achieve this goal, we need a radical approach to find new ways to increase the number of homes under construction, reduce homelessness and improve housing quality."

Anita Conway, director of development at Radius Housing Association, said: "This is a really significant regeneration project, led by housing but bringing wide-ranging benefits to the whole community.

"The construction element, with the employment and apprenticeship opportunities it created, is one important aspect. But Radius is committed to building communities as well as homes, and our team has already been working with the local community, schools and neighbours to ensure that the new development and tenants integrate positively. We hope that the new tenants enjoy many happy years in their new homes."