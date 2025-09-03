Northern Ireland tyre shop Kerr’s Tyres & Auto has acquired Ballymoney Tyre Centre, a respected and long-standing business in Co Antrim

Acquisition supports Kerr’s Tyres & Auto’s expansion to 35 locations by 2026..which now operates 28 retail and commercial outlets across Northern Ireland

The Ballybrakes Business Park centre, formerly owned and operated by the late Samuel McKay (Bo), has served the local community for over 15 years, specialising in the supply and fitting of new tyres.

The acquisition not only expands the Antrim-headquartered firm’s regional footprint but also honours the legacy of a valued local business leader.

Norman Kerr, owner of Kerr’s Tyres Group (KTG), which trades as Kerr’s Tyres & Auto explained: “Despite our size we are still a family run business and are delighted to acquire Ballymoney Tyre Centre from the McKay family who have operated in the town for 15 years with dedication and commitment to serving the community.

"We recognise the legacy Bo has left behind and we are committed to upholding the high standards and value that he instilled in the business.”

The acquisition represents a significant milestone for Kerr’s Tyres Group, which now operates 28 retail and commercial outlets across Northern Ireland. The move aligns with the company’s long-term growth strategy, which aims to expand to 35 locations by 2026.

Founded in 2002 with just three employees, Kerr’s Tyres & Auto has grown into one of Ireland’s leading tyre specialists. The automotive services firm offers a 24/7, 365-day-a-year service, supported by a fleet of mobile tyre-fitting vans and a growing network of centres.

This latest acquisition strengthens Kerr’s coverage in Northern Ireland and reinforces its ongoing commitment to providing reliable, high-quality products and services to its customers.