Now in the running for the coveted Takeaway of the Year, The Merchant will face in-depth assessments over the coming months

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A beloved Co Antrim chippy is again making waves on the national stage..as the only Northern Ireland shop nominated in the prestigious 2026 National Fish & Chip Awards.

The Merchant Fish & Chips on Linenhall Street in Ballymena, has been shortlisted as one of the UK’s top 40 takeaways.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Announced today (Wednesday), the shortlist marks the start of this year’s search for the Takeaway of the Year, one of 14 hotly contested categories celebrating excellence in the iconic British dish.

The Merchant stands proudly among entries from across the UK, including coastal favourites, city spots, and rural gems.

Backed by Seafood from Norway as principal sponsor, the awards shine a light on the finest fish fryers in the country. This year’s Takeaway of the Year category is supported by major industry names including Friars Pride, McWhinney’s Sausages, Henry Colbeck, and Seafood from Iceland.

Now in the running for the coveted title, The Merchant will face in-depth assessments over the coming months. Judges will look closely at everything from product quality and hygiene to sustainability practices, customer service, and deep industry knowledge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A beloved Co Antrim chippy is making waves on the national stage..as the only Northern Ireland shop nominated in the prestigious 2026 National Fish & Chip Awards

With current champion Yarm Road Fish & Chips in Darlington defending its crown, the competition is fiercer than ever. But for Northern Ireland foodies, this is a proud moment.

"We’re absolutely delighted to have made the National Top 40 once again!” posted The Merchant on social media.

"Huge credit goes to our incredible team and our wonderful customers for nominating us. On to the next round!”

For many, fish and chips remain the ultimate comfort food — whether topped with salt and vinegar, smothered in curry sauce or enjoyed alongside mushy peas. And thanks to spots like The Merchant, Ballymena locals don’t have to travel far to find some of the UK’s finest.