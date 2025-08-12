From September 11, Slim’s will supply two of its best-selling high-protein ready meals, Sticky Chicken and Chilli Beef Wedges, to ALDI’s Irish stores — a two-week trial that could fuel full-scale expansion and reshape the healthy convenience food market

Belfast food retailer Slim’s Healthy Kitchen is set to break into the Republic of Ireland market after being selected to have its products stocked on the shelves of ALDI.

The company has been selected as one of just 30 suppliers for ALDI’s Grow with ALDI 2025 programme, which gives emerging Irish and Northern Irish food producers the chance to sell their products in ALDI’s 164 stores across the Republic of Ireland.

From September 11, Slim’s will supply two of its best-selling high-protein ready meals, Sticky Chicken and Chilli Beef Wedges, to ALDI’s Irish stores for a two-week period.

Founded in 2015 by Gary McIldowney, Slim’s Healthy Kitchen has grown from restaurants into a retail brand sold through Tesco, Musgrave, Spar, Centra and SuperValu. The ALDI deal represents a key opportunity to test consumer appetite in the Republic and lay the groundwork for future export growth.

Gary McIldowney, founder of Slim’s Healthy Kitchen, said: “Over the past few years, we’ve concentrated on building our presence with major retailers in Northern Ireland, ensuring we could consistently deliver quality at scale.

“This latest move with ALDI is a chance to test the waters in the Republic of Ireland and help us plan for broader growth beyond Northern Ireland. We know today’s consumers are time-poor but conscious about their calorie intake, so our meals are designed to offer both convenience and nutrition that are high in protein and packed with fresh vegetables.”

For Slim’s, the ALDI programme offers a low-risk way to gauge market performance before committing to larger-scale distribution agreements. Previous Grow with ALDI participants have gone on to secure permanent listings, expand production, and enter additional export markets.

Slim’s has already established production and supply chain capacity at a purpose-built state-of-the-art facility in Kennedy Way in Belfast, allowing the company to scale quickly to meet increased demand without significant additional investment.

The company has also been accepted onto Lidl’s Kickstart supplier programme, a highly competitive initiative aimed at supporting and promoting local food producers, which will also see Slim’s Healthy Kitchen meals stocked for a limited time in 229 Lidl stores across the island of Ireland in September.

If the Republic of Ireland trial proves successful, the company could seek to roll out its products permanently across ALDI and Lidl’s network and target other major grocery chains in the market.

Longer term, the data gathered from the Republic could also be used to support export pitches into mainland UK, where demand for convenience meals is high.