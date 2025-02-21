Grant Thornton retains position as leading corporate finance adviser in Northern Ireland

Belfast business advisory firm Grant Thornton has once again retained its position as the leading corporate finance adviser in Northern Ireland, following the publication of Experian’s latest review of Mergers & Acquisitions across the UK and Ireland.

The report reinforces Grant Thornton’s pre-eminent position in the Northern Ireland market, reflecting the firm’s expertise in advising on high-profile transactions across a range of industries.

Paul Prenter, advisory partner at Grant Thornton Northern Ireland, said: "Grant Thornton is proud to work in partnership with many of Northern Ireland’s most prominent businesses, and this latest Experian review once again reaffirms our position as the leading corporate finance adviser in the market.

“Our expert team, which incorporates knowledge and experience from across a wide range of sectors, is focused on providing the highest standards of service to our clients, something which has allowed us to build mutually beneficial relationships whilst solidifying our reputation as trusted advisory partners.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank our clients for their continued trust in us to manage their most important transactions. We look forward to another strong year of dealmaking throughout 2025.”

Last year saw significant growth within the Northern Ireland deal making market with Experian recording 346 transactions – a 44% increase from the 240 deals agreed for 2023.