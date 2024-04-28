Belfast business woman appointed onto the NOW Group board of directors
Northern Ireland social enterprise, NOW Group has named Cathy Donnelly, chief people officer at TextHelp, as the newest member of its board of directors.
The appointment comes as NOW Group expands its services to support individuals with learning difficulties, autism and other neurodiverse conditions into jobs with a future across the island of Ireland.
Cathy’s extensive background in human resources and her work in fostering inclusive environments in both education and the workplace align closely with NOW Group’s mission to support all individuals in realising their full potential. She brings over 25 years’ experience, with a notable track record at Texthelp where she has been instrumental in integrating business and developing HR strategies to create an inclusive global community.
Her work has not only enhanced employee experiences but also championed diversity and high performance.
NOW Group, renowned for its innovative services like the JAM Card and app, continues to expand its reach and influence, most recently extending its footprint into the Republic of Ireland. Cathy’s strategic insight and experience in managing global change initiatives will be
invaluable as the organisation pursues further growth and deepens its impact on the communities it serves.
Maeve Monaghan, chief executive at NOW Group, expressed enthusiasm about Cathy’s appointment.
She said: “We are at a pivotal moment in our journey, continually expanding our services to empower those with learning difficulties, autism and other neurodiversity.
“Cathy’s visionary leadership and her commitment to inclusivity make her an ideal addition to our board. We are thrilled to welcome her on board and excited for the fresh perspectives she will bring to our mission.”
Cathy Donnelly shared her thoughts on her new role. She added: “I am deeply honoured to join the NOW Group Board, an organisation whose dedication to inclusivity and empowerment resonates with my own. The opportunity to contribute to NOW Group’s mission and help them to make an even bigger social impact is both exciting and humbling. I look forward to working alongside the team to further our impact and help more individuals achieve their fullest potential.”
The NOW Group board of directors is made up of experienced professionals from the worlds of business, law, finance, technology, HR and communications.
Maeve concluded: “The contributions of our Board members, both current and previous, have laid a strong foundation for the continued success and growth of the organisation. As we expand our team, we wish to thank all those who have been part of our journey so far, for their dedication and service.”
