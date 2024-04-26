Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Entrepreneurs from across Northern Ireland are being invited to a free masterclass aimed at helping them to export for the first time.

Hosted by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council on Thursday, May 2, the online event is part of the Go Succeed enterprise support service, funded by the UK government and powered by its Levelling Up Fund.

The workshop will help participants to understand whether or not they are ready to export and what the practicalities are involved with getting into new export markets, with help developing a step by step approach to winning new business.

Councillor Steven Callaghan, Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, said: “We are delighted to welcome participants to this free online masterclass not just from our own borough but across Northern Ireland.

“For this region to truly prosper economically, we need to look outside our own domestic market to win new business.

“We know that we have an incredible community of ambitious businesses and entrepreneurs ready, willing and able to do that. This workshop is about giving them the tools to fast-track their journey to export success.”

The event will provide guidance on how to find customers in key target markets of the Republic of Ireland and Great Britain, how best to approach them and what they will expect from you, as well as helping creating an understanding of why those customers might want to buy your product or service.

Launched last year, Go Succeed represents a multi-million-pound investment in local entrepreneurs and businesses. It provides a holistic approach to government support services with a focus on providing a tailored service to suit individual needs in a bid to foster enterprise across the region.

The service supports entrepreneurs, new starts and existing businesses with easy-to-access advice and support including mentoring, masterclasses, peer networks, access to grant funding and a business plan, at every stage of their growth journey.