Northern Ireland hotel marks birthday with a special visit from celebrity chef Jean-Christophe Novelli
AC Hotel by Marriott Belfast is celebrating its sixth birthday by reopening its stunning outdoor dining area, The Terrace.
Marking the milestone this month, the Northern Ireland hotel is allowing guests to experience its waterfront location while enjoying a new tapas-inspired menu.
Renowned Chef Jean-Christophe Novelli, the man behind the menu at both Novelli’s restaurant and The Terrace at AC Hotel by Marriott Belfast, recently returned to the venue for an exclusive sixth birthday engagement including An Evening with Jean-Christophe Novelli.
Dubbed the nation’s favourite French chef, Jean-Christophe Novelli hosted this special celebration on Wednesday and talked to guests about his passion for food and recent appearances on Cooking with the Stars and MasterChef Australia.
Paula Stuart, general manager at AC Hotel by Marriott Belfast, said: “We are delighted to reopen The Terrace as it signals a new era for the hotel and for our food offering.
"As we celebrate six years of providing excellent hospitality, we are thrilled to welcome back award-winning Chef Jean-Christophe Novelli to our venue. The traditional symbol for a sixth anniversary is iron, representing strength and durability, and this symbolism is not lost on us.
"AC Hotel by Marriott Belfast has cemented itself in Belfast’s skyline and here we are six years on ensuring our guests, old and new, can enjoy a distinctive dining experience. We welcome everyone to join us in celebrating six years of strength at AC Hotel by Marriott Belfast.”
