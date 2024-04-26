Europe’s largest shoe retailer set to open in Northern Ireland following £975,000 investment
The retail giant’s 784m2 store is located on Castle Lane, Belfast and has undergone a complete £975,000 investment.
The re-opening on Wednesday, May 1 will also create 20 new jobs in the area consisting of assistant and supervisor roles.
Deichmann will be celebrating by presenting customers with great in store offers on a select range of shoes such as 50% off selected lines.
The store will celebrate the opening on Saturday, May 4 with great in-store giveaways, offers and family fun activities throughout the day including free shoes for the store’s first 25 customers (up to £25.00).
The Belfast store stocks a full range of footwear for the whole family including exclusive lines from brands such as adidas, Fila, Nike, Puma and Skechers. These come with an ongoing price promise, ensuring that customers are matched on price, or they will be refunded the difference plus will receive an additional £1 back if they find an identical pair of branded shoes cheaper in any UK high street or online retailer.
Deichmann frequently collaborates with cutting edge fashion designers and A-List stars.
Previous collaborations include model and influencer Leni Klum and British singers Rita Ora and Ellie Goulding.
Deichmann’s own brand shoes start at just £4.99, with real leather products starting at £29.99.
